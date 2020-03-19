Washakie Medical Center Releases Visitor Restrictions to Prevent Spread of Respiratory Illnesses

Last Updated: March 18 at 7 a.m. PT



To create a safe and secure environment for our patients and our health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, visitors will no longer be allowed in Banner hospitals starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 19. We understand this will be challenging, but we’re committed to take the necessary precautions to protect you, your family, our health care workers and the community.

There are two exceptions to the visitor restriction:

Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one adult visitor with them.

Laboring mothers may have one support person with them.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.