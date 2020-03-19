CWC Graduation Ceremonies called off due to Virus

Central Wyoming College graduation ceremonies not taking place as scheduled, students still set to graduate

Central Wyoming College administrators decided March 19 not to have the 2020 graduation ceremonies which include CWC and CWC Jackson’s nurses pinning ceremonies, the 2020 graduation commencement at both CWC and CWC Jackson, and the high school equivalency graduation. The decision was made in recommendation with the Center for Disease Control.

“It is with a heavy heart I have to inform you that CWC will not have commencement activities as planned this year,” said Cory Daly, vice president for student affairs. “This decision does not diminish how proud we are of all the hard work our graduates have done.”

CWC plans to create an alternative way to help students celebrate their success with graduating. Currently, the CDC is recommending that all events be canceled of more than 250 people and to cancel gatherings of more than 10 people for organizations that serve higher-risk populations. At a substantial level of community transmission, it is recommended to cancel mass gatherings of any size, according to the CDC website.

“While commencement is the highlight of our academic year, the health and well-being of our students, communities, and their families is our top priority,” Daly said.

All students who have successfully completed their academic requirements and have completed the graduation application, will receive approval for graduation. Graduating students will receive their diplomas in the mail sometime in June.

The CWC nurses pinning was set for May 7 and commencement was set for May 8 in Riverton. CWC Jackson’s nurses pinning and commencement were scheduled for May 10. Students were notified earlier this morning by the vice president for student affairs. For questions about graduating please contact Connie Nyberg at cnyberg@cwc.edu.

“Commencement ceremonies are the highlight for students, their families, and everyone at CWC,” said President Brad Tyndall. “Administration did not make this decision lightly. We know that we must act responsibly in this situation and do what is right for our communities and families and the people we care most deeply about.”

For more information about CWC and COVID-19 please go to www.cwc.edu/coronavirus