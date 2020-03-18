WG&F announced changes and cancellations to events

Following federal and state guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is announcing the following cancellations and changes to spring events and meetings.



All Game and Fish season setting meetings will move to an online forum. Participants will be able to watch recorded videos that address:



Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation

Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons

Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons

Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons

Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons

Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons

Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons

Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order

Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season

Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons

The public is able to submit comments through the website. Videos will be posted on Thursday, March 26 on the Public Meetings webpage. The public comment period, which is open now, closes at 5 p.m., April 3, 2020.

At this time, the Lander Regional Office is closed to the public. For assistance in Lander, view the field employee contact information. All other Game and Fish offices and facilities remain open.

The following is a listing of additional cancellations. This listing will be updated regularly on the Game and Fish COVID-19 webpage.

March 17 announcements:



The Wyoming Outdoor Weekend, May 7-9 in Lander is cancelled.

Hunter education courses are suspended for in-person classes through the month of April. For questions, please contact Katie Simpson at katie.simpson@wyo.gov or (307) 777-4542.

The 2021 Conservation Stamp Art Show reception on April 10 in Cheyenne has been cancelled. A panel of judges will still review submissions and select winners. For questions contact Margaret James at margaret.james@wyo.gov or (307) 777-4591.

Sage-grouse local working group meetings will be moved online or cancelled. The Northeast meeting on March 17 will be by phone. Southcentral on March 19 and Southeast on March 27 are cancelled. For questions contact Leslie Schreiber (307) 527-7125.

All aquatic invasive species trainings for the public are cancelled for the spring. For questions contact Josh Leonard at joshua.leonard@wyo.gov or (307) 721-1374.

March 13 announcements:



The Commission meeting will be held via teleconference with a shortened agenda. Members of the public may participate in the meeting by calling: 877-278-2734 and entering PIN: 631260. An updated agenda is available on the Commission website.