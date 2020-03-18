Three Lander Valley Tiger Boys on Best-of -the-Best List

With the cancellation of the Class 3A Boys Basketball Tournament, the Wyoming Coaches Association has released it “Best-of-the-Best” Wyoming team.

Three Lander Valley Tigers are on the list as are three Worland Warrior team members from their one-loss team this past season. Worland’s only loss was to Lander Valley.

CLASS 3A:

Bryan Pluid – Big Piney

Hadley Sims – Big Piney

Hunter Peterson – Buffalo

Niieihii Black – Lander Valley (All-State in 2019)

Bryan St. Clair – Lander Valley

Trayshon Spoonhunter – Lander Valley

Braeden Walk – Mountain View (All-State in 2019)

Dylon Tidyman – Newcastle (All-State in 2019)

Ashton Barto – Rawlins

Jackson Jones – Torrington

Luke Anderson – Wheatland (All-State in 2019)

Luke Mortimer – Worland (All-State in 2019)

Mack Page – Worland

Rudy Sanford – Worland (All-State in 2019)

All Conference Honors in Class 4A North were bestowed upon Aquilo Friday of Riverton and in Class 3A West, Niieihii Black, Trayshon Spoonhunter and Bryan St. Clair all of Lander Valley