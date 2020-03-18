Three Lander Valley Tiger Boys on Best-of -the-Best List

With the cancellation of the Class 3A Boys Basketball Tournament, the Wyoming Coaches Association has released it “Best-of-the-Best” Wyoming team.
Three Lander Valley Tigers are on the list as are three Worland Warrior team members from their one-loss team this past season. Worland’s only loss was to Lander Valley.
CLASS 3A:
Bryan Pluid – Big Piney
Hadley Sims – Big Piney
Hunter Peterson – Buffalo
Niieihii Black – Lander Valley (All-State in 2019)
Bryan St. Clair – Lander Valley
Trayshon Spoonhunter – Lander Valley
Braeden Walk – Mountain View (All-State in 2019)
Dylon Tidyman – Newcastle (All-State in 2019)
Ashton Barto – Rawlins
Jackson Jones – Torrington
Luke Anderson – Wheatland (All-State in 2019)
Luke Mortimer – Worland (All-State in 2019)
Mack Page – Worland
Rudy Sanford – Worland (All-State in 2019)
All Conference Honors in Class 4A North were bestowed upon Aquilo Friday of Riverton and in Class 3A West, Niieihii Black, Trayshon Spoonhunter and Bryan St. Clair all of Lander Valley