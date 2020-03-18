Riverton Restaurants: Who is open; Who has Changed

The Riverton Chamber of Commerce has put together a list of restaurants that have made changes since the Covid 19 Virus Pandemic began:

Restaurants are taking extra measure to make sure they are sanitizing properly to maintain safety for their patrons. If you don’t feel comfortable going in, then to go options are always available. Due to the downturn, some restaurants have opted to make some changes. Please check out the changes below.

The Cove Café . Hours have not changed. M-F 7-3; Sat. 7-Noon. Offering curb-side pickup, orders to go, full menu. dining room open.

Roasted Bean and Cuisine: Normal operating hours. 10:30 am to 8 p.m. Dining Room open, offering to-go orders, curb side pickup.

The Depot: Hours have not changed, – Monday to Thursday open 11AM to 8PM; Friday and Saturday open 11AM to 8:30 PM. Closed Sundays. Offering Delivery and Curb-side pickup! Call 307-856-2221 for delivery. Delivering to most locations in city limits. Payment can be processed over the phone. Expect a delivery time frame starting 30 minutes after you place an order. (So if an order is placed at 11:30 AM, expect delivery no earlier than 12:00 PM; they will let you know your estimated delivery time when the order is placed. Curbside pickup will be given an estimated pickup time when order is placed.)

Trailhead: New hours, effective as of 3/16/2020 – Sunday to Thursday open 6AM to 8PM; Friday and Saturday open 6AM to 8:30 PM. Offering Delivery and Curb-side pickup! Call 307-856-7990 for delivery. Delivering to most locations in city limits. Payment can be processed over the phone. Expect a delivery time frame starting 30 minutes after you place an order. (So if an order is placed at 9:00 AM, expect delivery no earlier than 9:30 AM; they will let you know your estimated delivery time when the order is placed. Curbside pickup will be given an estimated pickup time when order is placed.)

Smokehouse Burgers & Fries: Operating as normal; to-go options available.

Speedway Cafe: Hours adjusted. Open Monday through Friday, 7AM to 7PM, and Sunday 8AM to 3PM. To-go orders are an option.

Perrett’s: Closed until 4/1/2020.

The Breadboard: Operating as normal.

Sundowner Station: Hours adjusted. Open Monday through Wednesday, 6AM to 8PM; Friday 6:30 AM- 8:30 PM, and Sunday 6:30 AM to 8PM. Closed Saturday. Pickup options available, but please be patient when placing an order as there are fewer staff working.

Boot Bar & Grill: Operating as normal. To-go orders are an option. Lunch to-go orders are available from 11AM to 2PM.

Red Willow Restaurant: Closed along with other Casino services.

The Buffalo: Closed along with other Casino services.

Cafe Cee Nokuu: Closed along with other Casino services.

Rusty Truck: Operating as normal; closed on Sundays until Mother’s Day Weekend, then Sundays will start up as well.

Fast Food: Dining rooms are closed, drive-throughs are open