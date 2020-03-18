New officer joins LPD

Amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, on a brighter note, the Lander Police Department is pleased to announce the welcoming of Officer Heather Beddoes. Heather was sworn in as a Lander Police Officer on Monday, March 16th by Lander Municipal Court Judge Teresa Mckee.

Officer Beddoes will begin her intricate FTO training and will be attending the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in April.

She came to the police department from serving as a certified Detention Deputy and Court Security Deputy at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office since 2014.

According to Beddoes, her long-term career goal is to be an Investigator, specializing in homicide. She enjoys hunting, archery and spending quality time with her family.