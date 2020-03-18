Lander Medical & Western Family Care Clinic Updates

Lander & Riverton: We appreciate your understanding with the many updates and changes. Please know that we are still seeing patients in the clinic for wellness, follow-up visits, and sick visits, however we are happy to cancel or reschedule appointments if needed.

OUR ABILITY TO TEST FOR COVID-19 IS LIMITED BY SUPPLY AND MUST BE ORDRED BY OUR PROVIDERS PER WYOMING DEPT OF HEALTH & CDC GUIDELINES.

In an effort to minimize exposure to patients and staff:

• We are working on telehealth options – Please Portal message us if you are interested.

• Please call ahead for walk-in appointments.

• Follow directions by staff and signs to go to the correct entrance; this is an ongoing effort and may be subject to change, please have patience and be courteous to our staff directing you.

• We are checking the temperatures of everyone who enters the building.

• For most concerns regarding respiratory symptoms, we are trying to see patients in their cars.

We have changed our hours for urgent care to 8AM – 5PM Monday – Friday: This is a temporary measure and we will notify the community of further changes.

Please be patient with our front staff as our call volume remains high. Also, make proper use of a face mask should you be asked to put one on.