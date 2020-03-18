Four More Wyoming Coronavirus Cases Found outside of Fremont County

Testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has identified three additional reported cases in the state of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). An additional case was identified by commercial reference laboratory testing.

The new cases involve an adult female in Park County, an adult female in Laramie County, an adult male in Sheridan County and an adult female in Sheridan County. No more information is available at this time regarding the Park County or Laramie County cases. The two new Sheridan County cases are close contacts of two previously identified cases from the county.

The total number of Wyoming cases is now 15, including eight cases in Lander. Of those, two residents of the Showboat Assisted living Center are hospitalized and the others are in quarantine within the center.

WDH will follow up regarding exposure risks and will work to identify and communicate with contacts. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested as needed.

For more information about coronavirus disease 2019 and Wyoming, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.

For more details about the disease from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.