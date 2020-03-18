Four from County on 4A/3A Girls All Conference lists; Two receive All-State Honors

The Wyoming Coaches Association has named the Girls Class 4A and Class 3A All State Teams. From Riverton, Lady Wolverine Alexxis Motisi made the Class 4A list while Lander Valley’s Demi Stauffenburg was honored in Class 3A.
Conference honors in Class 4A and Class 3A were announced this week for Girls Basketball by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
Two Riverton Lady Wolverines, Kelsey Milleson and Alexxis Motisi received All Conference honors in Class 4A while in Class 3A, Lander Valley Lady Tigers Rhoni and Demi Stauffenburg were recognized.
Class 4A WEST
Torrie Schutzman – Cody
Zocia Nowakowski – Evanston
Madelyn Heiser – Green River
Ashelynn Birch – Green River
Kayde Strauss – Green River
Corin Carruth – Kelly Walsh
Isabel Lyons – Kelly Walsh
Danilynn Schell – Kelly Walsh
Kelsey Milleson – Riverton
Alexxis Motisi – Riverton
Brenli Jenkins – Rock Springs
Page Nield – Star Valley
McKenna Brog – Star Valley
Otessa Olsen – Star Valley
Player of the Year: Brenli Jenkins, Rock Springs & Madelyn Heiser, Green River
Coach of the Year: Rick Carroll, Green River
Clas 3A WEST
Cassidy Espenscheid – Big Piney
Shelby Hatch – Big Piney
Rhoni Ferris – Lander Valley
Demi Stauffenburg – Lander Valley
Rhett Partridge – Lovell
Mandy Eyre – Lyman
Brice Hansen – Lyman
Kaycee Bugas – Mountain View
Kylee Dellinger – Mountain View
Hailey Stephens – Mountain View
Nora Legerski – Pinedale
Roxanne Rogers – Pinedale
Tymberlynn Crippen – Worland
Darla Hernandez – Worland
Denali Jones – Worland
Kait Wassum – Worland