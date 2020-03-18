Four from County on 4A/3A Girls All Conference lists; Two receive All-State Honors

The Wyoming Coaches Association has named the Girls Class 4A and Class 3A All State Teams. From Riverton, Lady Wolverine Alexxis Motisi made the Class 4A list while Lander Valley’s Demi Stauffenburg was honored in Class 3A.



Conference honors in Class 4A and Class 3A were announced this week for Girls Basketball by the Wyoming Coaches Association.

Two Riverton Lady Wolverines, Kelsey Milleson and Alexxis Motisi received All Conference honors in Class 4A while in Class 3A, Lander Valley Lady Tigers Rhoni and Demi Stauffenburg were recognized.

Class 4A WEST

Torrie Schutzman – Cody

Zocia Nowakowski – Evanston

Madelyn Heiser – Green River

Ashelynn Birch – Green River

Kayde Strauss – Green River

Corin Carruth – Kelly Walsh

Isabel Lyons – Kelly Walsh

Danilynn Schell – Kelly Walsh

Kelsey Milleson – Riverton

Alexxis Motisi – Riverton

Brenli Jenkins – Rock Springs

Page Nield – Star Valley

McKenna Brog – Star Valley

Otessa Olsen – Star Valley

Player of the Year: Brenli Jenkins, Rock Springs & Madelyn Heiser, Green River

Coach of the Year: Rick Carroll, Green River

Clas 3A WEST

Cassidy Espenscheid – Big Piney

Shelby Hatch – Big Piney

Rhoni Ferris – Lander Valley

Demi Stauffenburg – Lander Valley

Rhett Partridge – Lovell

Mandy Eyre – Lyman

Brice Hansen – Lyman

Kaycee Bugas – Mountain View

Kylee Dellinger – Mountain View

Hailey Stephens – Mountain View

Nora Legerski – Pinedale

Roxanne Rogers – Pinedale

Tymberlynn Crippen – Worland

Darla Hernandez – Worland

Denali Jones – Worland

Kait Wassum – Worland