Former Co. Commissioner Alma Nicol died this week

One of the most influential women in the last half of the 20th Century in Fremont County has passed. Alma Nicol was 94 and she died Monday at the Help for Help Hospice Home in Riverton.

The owner of a greenhouse and flower shop in Lander for some two decades, Nicol became the first woman elected as the Fremont County Clerk. After serving two terms, she was elected to the Fremont County Commission and served one term.

Alma and her late husband Jule were honored as being the parade marshals for both the Lander Pioneer Days and the Fremont County Fair parades.

In 1978, Alma was named Community Woman of the Year by the local Chapter of Business and Professional Women. She also served the state as the Wyoming Community College Commission Chairman and twice ran unsuccessfully for the state legislature.

Additionally, Nicol had a kind word for nearly everyone during her many careers and was known for her laugh and smile.

Read her obituary here.