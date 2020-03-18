Beware of Fake News, Rumors on Coronavirus

The City of Lander has been advised of false claims being circulated in the community. As a result, the city has issued the following advisory: “Please be mindful of fake or sensationalized news that reports food or other COVID 19 contamination in Lander. Only the Wyoming Department of Health can make those decisions and take action.”

According to Undersheriff Mike Hutchison, the public information officer for the Fremont County Emergency Committee’s Incident Command Team issued a release this morning that said, “Fremont County and municipal government leaders would like to assure citizens that there are no plans to issue any kind of mandatory business closures in the community. The choice to implement any kind of closure will remain with the business owners.”

Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee reminds local residents that while, “we still need to practice social distancing, you can still get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” he said. “Going for walks and getting some fresh air is a good idea, just try to keep your distance from others and avoid congregating in large groups.”

Dr. Gee also said the when outside, walkers or hikers should stay hydrated and get plenty of sleep and exercise.