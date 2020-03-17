The Stock Doc to stay open for pet care with precautions

Here is our current information on how things are operating at The Stock Doc in light of the coronavirus pandemic….

We plan to stay open to take care of our patients who need us during this time of public concern, while keeping our team and our clients safe. We would appreciate it if you would avoid coming into our office if you are sick (have a fever, cough, chills, etc.) or have been exposed to a person who is sick. We will still see your pet, but we need to know if there is a human health concern so we can handle your pet with extra care. We do not believe pets can be infected and get sick from the virus, but we know they can carry the virus on their fur and nasal passages and then when we contact it, can carry it into our systems.

If you are sick and have a sick pet, we can do a drive through visit. We can also consider a home visit, but we will ask to see the patient outside the home.

The bottom line is, we are here for you. We are going to take care of the ebb and flow of life – from the beginnings – c-sections, vaccinations for your puppies, through the middle – taking care of illnesses and injuries that come along, to the end – peaceful euthanasias and end-of-life care. We will do it in our typical style – with gentle hands, active, thorough minds, and excellent equipment, all while keeping our team and our clients as safe as possible.