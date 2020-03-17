State of Emergency declared in Lander: Coronavirus

Declaring a local State of Emergency in the City of Lander for the COVID-19 global pandemic

Following the declaration of emergency at the national and state level the city of Lander is following suit by declaring a local state of emergency to deal with the local impacts of the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus COVID-19. The decision was made at an early morning special city council meeting today.

These measures open up funding and mutual support opportunities from the state and federal governments. It will also allow The City of Lander to make temporary revisions to personnel policies to ensure the health, safety, and personal well-being of our staff.

For all other guidance we are recommending people adhere to the CDC recommendations and guidelines available on their website, CDC.gov.

We will do our best to keep the community informed as things develop utilizing press outlets and the City’s social media platforms

We would like to commend those private businesses who have found creative solutions in these uncertain times. Lander is an amazing community and we will find a way to get through this crisis together.