Sports Fans…We Have Something For You Friday Nights!

Not Having Sports…is a Bummer.



Wind River Radio and WyoToday want to help you scratch that sports itch you’ve got. No NCAA Tournament..No NBA…No MLB…No NHL…No XFL..No Premiere League ..No Derby– we get it!



What Is It?



We’re introducing Friday Night Flashbacks on KTAK 93.9FM, rebroadcasting a classic game from years past featuring local teams and athletes. So far we’ve got games all the way back to 1994! Coverage will include football and basketball games from Riverton, Wind River, Wyoming Indian, Dubois, Shoshoni, St. Stephens, and Thermopolis! Tune in for the scene setter and broadcasts starting at 7:00PM every Friday night on KTAK 93.9FM.



Our first game will be the epic State Semi Final battle of 2017 between the Wind River Cougars and the powerhouse Pine Bluffs Boys!