Press Release

The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel is committed to the health and safety of our employees and that of our valued guests. Effective today at 5pm we have temporarily closed our doors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

We look forward to announcing our reopen date in the coming weeks; please watch our social media, or other reputable local media sources to view updates.

In the meantime be well and stay safe.

Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel Management