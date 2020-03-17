BREAKING NEWS: Seven new cases of Covid 19 in County, All Connected to First Case

Testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has identified seven newly reported cases in the state of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Each of the seven new cases is located in Fremont County, and is directly connected to the first Fremont County case announced on March 13 in Lander. The total number of Wyoming cases is now 10. That first case was at the Showboat Retirement Center which is located on Buena Vista Drive in Lander, directly across the street from the Lander Community and Convention Center.

WDH is continuing to follow up regarding exposure risks of the new cases and will work to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with them. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

For more information about coronavirus disease 2019 in Wyoming.

For more details about the disease from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.