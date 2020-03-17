Scammer gets SSN#; Truck vandalized; Theft of Mail

Over the past 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 17th, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office took 22 calls for service, including nine calls for an ambulance and two requests for a fire department. One individual was booked into the county detention center which today has an inmate population it is responsible for of 186 incarcerated individuals. One is on home detention and four are being held outside of the county.

From the call log:

A resident in the Riverton area reported he gave up his Social Security Number to a scammer over the phone. A report was taken.

A business on Zuber Road outside of Riverton reported missing a Dealer license plate.

A Peterbuilt tractor unit was vandalized on Russian Olive Lane near Lander sometime between Thursday night and Monday morning. The incident is under investigation.

The alleged theft of mail is under investigation from the 1600 block of North Smith Road near Riverton.

The two fire calls were for an electrical hazard on North 6th Street in Lander and for a natural gas smell investigation in the 1100 block of Mountain View Drive in Riverton.