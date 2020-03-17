RMS Kids helped with Sheep Capture project

Twelve Riverton Middle School 7th graders participated in a University of Wyoming big horn sheep capture project recently. The students helped swab the big horn sheep for bacteria that causes pneumonia, helped carry captured big horn sheep to the scale to be weighed, and watched as ultrasounds were performed on the sheep to determine if the they were pregnant.

The students also got to talk to the muggers and the helicopter pilot responsible for capturing the big horn sheep.

The capture project took place in the Torrey Valley outside of Dubois, and was performed as a joint project between the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. A total of 13 sheep were captured, swabbed, and ultra sounded.