Riverton Council approves language for ballot initiative

The Riverton City Council tonight unanimously approved a resolution that supports a countywide vote on a proposed half-cent tax for economic development.

Mayor Richard Gard said the action was not voting for a tax increase, but rather giving the public the chance to vote on it in the coming primary election in August.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Gard said, “You may have another idea. The revenue would support the airport’s commercial air service and the Wind River Transportation Authority’s Bus Lines. It would also put a large sum of money into Fremont County and the county’s municipalities for economic development projects.”

Gard said if passed, Riverton could receive up to $600,000 while a town like Dubois could expect somewhere around $57,000. “I’d like everyone to research this and support it,” he said.

The City of Lander approved the resolution last week. It will now be taken to the county’s smaller municipalities for their review.