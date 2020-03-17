Sep 16, 1955 – Mar 16, 2020

Loretta “Etta” Pine, 64, of Riverton, WY passed away at her home on Monday, March 16, 2020. A wake will be held at the family home, 148 Sagebrush, Beaver Creek Housing, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, starting at 7:00 pm. A service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Foundation for Nations in Riverton with burial to follow at Oldman Cemetery.

Loretta Frances Oldman was born on September 16, 1955 in Riverton, WY to Elizabeth Oldman. She was a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and the Eagle Society within the tribe.

On February 2, 1983 she married Raymond Pine, Sr. in Riverton, WY.

Etta worked at GPHS, Daisy Cleaners, China Panda, and the NASC Program. She also volunteered for years at Headstart programs in Montana and Wyoming.

Etta enjoyed being a grandma to her grandsons, going to the casinos and playing Handgames.

She is survived by her daughters, Florence Pine and Elizabeth Pine of Riverton, WY; son, Gary Antelope; her most loved grandchildren who she was raising, Daniel “D-Ray” Pine, Nathaniel “Nate” Pine and Ivan “Junior” Pine of the family home; Jonathan and Desma Antelope of Boulder Flats; Jerome Fox of Ashland, MT; Ian Pine, Jr., Addison Pine, Rayetta John; great grandson, Cyrus Spoonhunter; brothers, Jerry Antelope, Sr., Franklin Antelope, Jr.,and Wesley Antelope, Sr.; sisters, Mary Fightingbear, Alfreda Antelope, and Marita Davis; nieces, Kelli and Lisa Davis, Shanell Limpy, Kristen and Katelynn Antelope, and Jerrilynn Antelope; and nephews, Leland, Homer, Irvin, Ethan, Dakotah Fightingbear; Jerry Jr. and Donovan Antelope; Shawn Limpy, Darryn Davis, Wesley Jr. and Dane Antelope; and Franklin III and Ashton White Antelope and uncle, Daniel Oldman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, husband, Raymond Pine, Sr.; sons; Ivan Pine, Sr. and Ian Pine, Sr.; nephews, Domnic Fightingbear and Shane Limpy; and step-son, Raymond Pine, Jr.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.