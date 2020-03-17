Lander G&F Regional Office closes with employee symptoms of Coronavirus

Wyoming Game and Fish Department employees stationed at the Lander Regional Office are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Employees are self-quarantining at the advice of medical personnel. Game and Fish sought approval to close the Lander Regional Office out of an abundance of caution to limit potential exposure to the public.
Game and Fish field personnel will continue to serve the public in the Lander area. For assistance on:
- Aquatic Invasive Species inspections – Contact fisheries personnel:
- Joe Deromedi (307) 335-2605
- Paul Gerrity at (307) 335-2622
- Wildlife and/or law enforcement issues – Contact your local game warden:
- Rawlins, East – Linnea Sailor – (307) 324-2973
- Rawlins, West- Derek White – (307) 328-0313
- Lander- Brady Frude – (307) 332-2404
- Riverton, South – Mitch Renteria – (307) 856-9005
- Riverton, North – Jessica Beecham – (307) 856-4982
- Dubois – Brian Baker – (307) 455-2424
- License applications and/or purchases:
- License applications and purchases are still be completed online at: wgfd.wyo.gov
- For hunting, fishing and general questions:
- Contact the Cheyenne Headquarters Office: (307) 777-4600.
The Lander Office will be closed until further notice.