Lander G&F Regional Office closes with employee symptoms of Coronavirus

Wyoming Game and Fish Department employees stationed at the Lander Regional Office are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Employees are self-quarantining at the advice of medical personnel. Game and Fish sought approval to close the Lander Regional Office out of an abundance of caution to limit potential exposure to the public.



Game and Fish field personnel will continue to serve the public in the Lander area. For assistance on:



Aquatic Invasive Species inspections – Contact fisheries personnel: Joe Deromedi (307) 335-2605 Paul Gerrity at (307) 335-2622



Wildlife and/or law enforcement issues – Contact your local game warden: Rawlins, East – Linnea Sailor – (307) 324-2973 Rawlins, West- Derek White – (307) 328-0313 Lander- Brady Frude – (307) 332-2404 Riverton, South – Mitch Renteria – (307) 856-9005 Riverton, North – Jessica Beecham – (307) 856-4982 Dubois – Brian Baker – (307) 455-2424



License applications and/or purchases: License applications and purchases are still be completed online at: wgfd.wyo.gov



For hunting, fishing and general questions: Contact the Cheyenne Headquarters Office: (307) 777-4600.



The Lander Office will be closed until further notice.