Helping Hands; WRRN/10 Forward project moving

Riverton resident Bethany Baldes updated the Riverton City Council Tuesday night on a program she and the Wind River Radio Network/Wyotoday.com are coordinating to help people in need in the community. Baldes also said the Facebook Page Riverton Above and Beyond is also assisting in the effort.

The project asked for volunteers to sign up if they would be willing to help senior citizens or others who cannot go outside during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Baldes said some 100 people have signed up to date.

At this time, she said only one organization had requested assistance, and that is the Eagles Hope shelter that is requesting hand sanitizer if anyone has extras, canned goods and more.

To volunteer, go here