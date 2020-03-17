Free meals for school kids starting in Lander today

Breaking News

The staff at Gannett Peak Elementary School in Lander is ready to start handing out lunches for kids who are out of school because of the Virus precautions. FCSD#1 photo

Today is the first day of the Lander Schools Free Meals for Children program, and they are ready for you. Stop by Gannett Peak Elementary (615 Popo Agie) from 11am through 12:30pm for pickup.

Brown Bag lunches ready at Gannet Peak Elementary in Lander. FCSD#1 photo
Preparing the brown bag lunches. FCSD#1 photo

