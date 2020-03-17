Domestic Assault reported; Five arrests made

Riverton Police responded to 21 calls for service on Monday. Items of note from the call blotter include:

A report of an assault was reported after a man and a woman showed up at a church with the man exhibiting signs that he had been beaten up. A report is pending.

A report of a fight in progress and child neglect was called in just before 5 p.m. Monday from the 100 block of North First West. A report is pending.

A report of a domestic assault was received. A woman reported she was being beaten up by her boyfriend. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Autumn WallowingBull, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Use of Toxic Substance and Interference.

Joseph Brokenleg, 27, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Erika Antelope, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Kevin Lane, 52, Casper, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Police stopped a juvenile male for Driving Without a License. The youth was released to a responsible party.

Elijah CrazyThunder, 24, Lander, Arrested. Pedestrians Under the Influence.