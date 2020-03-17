Commissioners: Courthouse Open, but public asked to consider other options

Due to the Governor’s Office declaration of a State of Emergency for Wyoming, the Board of Fremont County Commissioners met Monday in special session. As a result of the Declaration, Fremont County has taken the necessary steps to set up an Incident Command Office with Undersheriff Mike Hutchison acting as Public Information Officer and Kim Lee serving as Incident Commander.

At this time, all County Government offices, other than those listed below, are operating under PHASE 1 and offices will remain open at this time. However, there may be other options available to customers to conduct business other than in person, which would be the County’s preference whenever possible. The public is encouraged to contact the various County offices prior to a visit to see if on-line or mail options may be available. The public may also access the Fremont County website for online services available at www.fremontcountywy.org.

For the safety of our County employees and public, we are encouraging the public to stay at home if they are ill, at risk or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Please be aware that all of the above is subject to change from either state or federal law directives.

These Offices are closed until April 5, 2020 when the closure status will be reviewed: Library, Museum, Fair, Riverton Clerk/Treasurer Annex and Riverton Extension Office.