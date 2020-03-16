WLRC in Lander to Restrict Visitation

The Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander has moved to level two of its COVID19 action plan effective March 14, 2020. These are the following requirements effective immediately.

All visitation to WLRC will be restricted, should a visitor be approved on campus they will be restricted as to where they could go. They will also be required to answer the same questions listed below.

At this time the WLRC Campus will be closed off to all foot traffic, ie… the public using the campus as a walking route.

The main gate of the facility will be opened and a checkpoint is being established that all vehicles will need to stop at and follow the requirements.

All Staff and approved visitors will go through a checkpoint as they enter the campus. They will be required to provide an ID Badge, and WLRC will be following the Centers for Medicare Services (CMS) asking the following questions”.

· Have you traveled outside of the US in the past 14 days?

· Do you have a fever?

· Have you been in contact with someone that has been confirmed with COVID19?

· All staff and approved visitors will have a temperature check prior to being permitted on campus.

All construction employees will be required to go through the same requirements at an alternate campus entry point.

The entrance to the campus from Chittim Road has been temporarily closed.