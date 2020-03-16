Virus Task Force Formed by Fremont County Entities

Fremont County Undersheriff Mike Hutchison told the Riverton City Council during an emergency meeting Monday night that an incident command team has been formed by Fremont County Government “to support public health in their mission to keep the public safe.”

Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Kim Lee of Riverton has been appointed to head the task force and Hutchison said more information will be forthcoming. He was appointed to be the Public Information Officer for the group. He said the County’s Emergency Council, comprised of the Sheriff, County Commissioners, Mayors of the county’s municipalities, Fremont County Public Health, Tribal Public Health, the Fremont County Emergency Management Agency and the County Clerk met over the weekend to strategize the county’s response. At this time only one county resident has been confirmed to have the virus, but more are expected.