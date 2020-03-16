Riverton’s School Lunch prices going up slightly

Students and Staff in Riverton Schools will see a small increase in the price of their meals come this fall after action by the school board this past week. Jane Stanfield, the District’s Nutrition and Food Service Director, recommended the following meal price changes for the 2020-2021 school year and the school board approved.

Superintendent Terry Snyder said that as far a prices go for school lunches, District #25 is “at the bottom of all of our categories. This is a reasonable increase, and it does not get us even to the average cost in an area where we have free and reduced,” he said. “Even with these increases we supplement the program from $200,000 to $350,000 a year. We supplement everybody’s lunch.”

Snyder noted that the small price increase will help, but that funding does not close the gap for the actual lunch costs. “We’ve only increased the price of the lunch once in the past nine years,” he said. “We probably should have done a 5 to 10 cent increase throughout the years, but we think these costs are reasonable.”