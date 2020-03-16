Riverton Mayor Gard: Use Common Sense, Don’t Panic over coronavirus

The Mayor of Riverton Monday night urged city resident to use their common sense, be vigilant, not be scared, and be kind to others as the county grapples with the first official case of the coronavirus.

“We have to learn to deal with it and take the right precautions so we don’t have a massive hospitalization of individuals,” Gard said during an emergency meeting of the city council. “We’ve been dealing with this internally for the last week or so, and tonight I wanted to make sure the council was up to speed with correct information.”

Gard said he hoped city residents would follow the President’s guidelines that were announced on Monday afternoon from the White House. Those include social distancing. “The most important thing we can do is to avoid contact and extend the (distance) between us. Give people room,” Gard said. “The group most at risk are those over 60 with an underlying medical condition. If you have friends, families, grandmas, grandpas, make a special effort to keep them safe and isolated.”

Gard noted that the ribbon cutting for Riverton’s new Gordman’s Department Store was cancelled, although the store, next to Smiths on West Main, will be open on Tuesday. “We didn’t want a crowd of people to be there.” Among the President’s recommendations was to avoid any group that contained 10 people or more.

Gard also took the opportunity during the emergency city council meeting to squash rumors that the city was going to close restaurants and other businesses. “First of all, we don’t have the authority to do that,” he said, “Be smart as Governor Gordon said. Be aware of where you are. We still have the flu, colds and allergies going on, so don’t point fingers if someone is coughing (and assume they have the virus). Let’s prove the Governor was correct when he said Wyoming residents will do the right thing.”

And, Gard added, stay home if you feel ill.