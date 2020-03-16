Riverton Little League Delays

|Press Release from Riverton Little League
Due to growing concerns and the recommendation of state health officials and Little League officials we will not be having the Wilson test next week. Also, due to the severity of the coronavirus future dates are to be decided and we will keep you updated as soon as we know. Our biggest concern is the health of our community and we will do what we can to protect it.
