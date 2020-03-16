Breaking News

Riverton Little League Delays

Erick Pauley
Article Updated: March 16, 2020
Comments Off on Riverton Little League Delays
Action from a Thursday night game at the Little League District Tournament underway in Riverton. WyoToday photo by Erick Pauley
Press Release from Riverton Little League

Due to growing concerns and the recommendation of state health officials and Little League officials we will not be having the Wilson test next week. Also, due to the severity of the coronavirus future dates are to be decided and we will keep you updated as soon as we know.  Our biggest concern is the health of our community and we will do what we can to protect it.  

