Riverton City and Riverton Police Restrictions announced

Following is information on the City of Riverton and Riverton Police Department.

Effective immediately, the City of Riverton offices will be temporarily closed to the public until further notice. We will continue to provide service through phone, e-mail, website communication, and by appointment on a case by case basis. We seek to provide continued service and appreciate your understanding during this difficult time. We look forward to serving you and appreciate your use of our alternative service means.

If you need to make your utility billing payment, there are three options available: to pay online by visiting www.rivertonwy.gov, pay by phone at 307-856-9120, or by the dropping your payment in the dropbox outside City Hall.

If you need to make a municipal court payment, you can do so by calling 307-856-0165 or dropping it off in the dropbox outside of City Hall.

The Riverton Police Department will temporarily cease non-essential services. This includes: finger prints, VIN inspections, dogs at large calls, notary services, and limited reporting of car accidents under $1,000 in damage or on private property. All other calls will be evaluated on a case to case basis. Please remember we are here to serve you and we are available via the non-emergency line at 307-856-4891 with any questions or concerns.

City Council will meet on 3/16/2020 at 6:00 PM to discuss the changes to municipal operations. While meetings are open to the public, we recommend that individuals use the online portal via Facebook to watch the meeting or watch the recording on the City’s YouTube channel.

To stay up to date on City operations, please check the City of Riverton website (www.rivertonwy.gov) for updates periodically.

