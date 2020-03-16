Priority Coronavirus Recommendations

As the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) continues to closely monitor the current coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, priority protection recommendations are being shared with Wyoming residents.

“We don’t yet know exactly how easily COVID-19 spreads and how many people will experience severe illness,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. “We expect to identify more cases in the upcoming days and weeks. While we are facing a rapidly developing situation, the risk to most Wyoming residents remains low at this time.”

The department’s current priority recommendations for Wyoming residents include:

· Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention. This is the number one way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 or other illness in our communities.

· Follow advice from CDC on what to do if you think you may be sick due to COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html.

· Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

· Operators of nursing homes and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for infection control and prevention, including those that restrict visitation.

· As much as possible, Wyoming’s assisted living facilities should follow the same infection control and prevention practices as nursing homes related to COVID-19, including those that restrict visitation.

· Everyone should follow CDC recommendations on mass gatherings, which currently recommend cancelling or postponing events of more than 50 people. More details can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/mass-gatherings-ready-for-covid-19.html.

· Older people and those with health conditions that meant they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should be careful to avoid crowds or situations where they may be in close contact with others.

· Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 should avoid all nonessential air travel.

· Everyone should follow CDC recommendations to avoid foreign travel to many areas and cruise ship travel.

· Everyone should carefully consider COVID-19 risks and their personal situation before any significant travel within the United States. More advice from CDC can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-in-the-us.html.

Stay up to date with WDH COVID-19 information online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.