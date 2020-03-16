Legislators Retiring: SD 18, SD 20, SD 26

This past week, and today, have seen a number of legislators from the Wind River and Big Horn Basin announce their retirement. St. Senator Eli Bebout of Riverton made his official announcement this past week, although it was common knowledge that he had decided earlier not to seek another term.

Along with Bebout’s pending retirement, long-time Park County Senator Hank Coe said he would be stepping down, and one term senator Wyatt Agar of Thermopolis, who serves Eastern Fremont County, said today he will not seek re-election.

More announcements are anticipated, including HD55 State Representative David Miller of Riverton who has indicated this term in Cheyenne would be his last.