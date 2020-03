The Riverton School Board last week approved a contract awarding the Riverton High School Fire Alarm Upgrade Project to Intermountain Electric Service, Inc. of Riverton in the total base bid amount of $195,140.00. Base bid for RHS is $152,430.00 and Riverton Aquatic Center is $42,710.00.

This is a Major Maintenance Project and will be conducted this summer. Intermountain Electric Service, Inc. submitted the low bid.

Two bids were received. Also bidding was Boyle Electric of Lander