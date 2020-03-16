CWC Upgrade Bids awarded to Contractors from Lander

The Central Wyoming College Trustees awarded bids for campus improvement projects this past week.

Willie Noseep, the CWC Vice President for Administrative Services, said a project for upgrades at the Mote Residential Hall received a low bid from SDI Construction of Lander in the amount of $371,000. The project is slated to begin after classes end in May and have substantial completion by July 20th of this year. A high bid of $377,000 was received from Yeates Construction of Riverton

A bid for the Fremont Hall Heating Plant Replacement was won by City Plumbing and Heating of Lander for $106, 991. City’s bid was the only one received. As in the Mote Hall project, construction on this heating plant replacement will be made when classes adjourn for the summer and be complete prior to the fall semester.

A third project that was awarded went to Sweetwater Aire of Lander for the Pro/Tech and Equine Center radiant heat upgrades. Contract amount is $175,480. Sweetwater Aire was the only bidder. As in the other two projects, this work will commence at the close of classes this spring and be substantially complete by the end of July.