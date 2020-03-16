County Health Officer: More positive Coronavirus Test Results Expected in Lander

Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee of Lander told the Riverton City Council Monday night that the first person to contract the coronavirus at the Showboat Retirement Center in Lander “was likely the result of community spread. Someone brought it into the facility.”

Gee said officials from the Wyoming Department of Health converged on Lander over the weekend and found other residents of the Showboat Retirement Center with symptoms. That is where Fremont County’s first positive test was identified. That patient is now hospitalized in Lander. “This has increased our concern because it is unclear how long the virus has been here.” Gee also said he “is suspicious that there will be more positives from testing.” Results from the weekend testing may be available as soon as Tuesday, he said.

Dr. Brian Gee, Fremont County Public Health Officer, addressed the City Council at an emergency meeting Monday night in Riverton. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Gee noted that if other residents of the retirement center do test positive, “if the patients are stable enough, they will be watched there. Most cases are mild, but effect the older populations more significantly. He said that is why the Federal Government has ordered all nursing homes to be locked down. He said assistant living facilities are not required to follow that order, but that they might take the same precautions.

“Once the results come in, we may take other options,” Gee said. He said only about 40 tests have been conducted in the state due to the lack of testing supplies, “and that quite a few of those were done here.” He also noted that the Lander and Riverton area will be a priority with the Department of Health and its epidemiologists.