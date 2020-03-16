Coronavirus: Riverton City Hall Restricting Public Access; Police to cease non-essential calls

The Riverton City Council tonight at an emergency special meeting enacted six measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the community on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control, the Federal Government and the State of Wyoming. The measures will be in effect until April 6th.

They are:

City offices will be closed to the public for general access Business will continue via phone, em-mail and via other digital means as available. Staff is working to be both flexible and as accommodating as possible. Certain Services will be available on an appointment basis. This will be at the discretion of the departments and will be dependent upon the nature of the appointment. Riverton Police Department will temporarily cease non-essential services. This includes VIN inspections, dogs at large calls, notary services, fingerprinting, and limited reporting of car accidents under $1,000 in damage or on private property. All other calls will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Non-essential board meetings will be canceled or conducted from distance by phone or video conferencing means. City Council meetings will remain open and regularly schedule. The public will be encouraged to view the meetings online in an effort to reduce attendance and therefore potential transmission of the virus.