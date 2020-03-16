A Message From Fremont Therapy Group

Fremont Therapy Group is committed to your health in every sense of the word. While COVID-19 continuing developments may have you feeling overwhelmed with information, at FTG and Rocky Mountain Sports, we are focusing on the things we can control to further protect our patients, our staff, and our community.



Your physical mobility and your overall wellness are ongoing and always top of our mind.While we always maintain the highest level of infection control and universal precautions in our clinics, these extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. We will continue to provide care in a manner that is consistent with the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Because we already operate in the largest facilities, each having up to 10 private treatment rooms and 7500 square feet of treatment area, we are able to continue providing individualized, one-on-one care to each of our patients, either in isolation or with the recommended 6 or more feet of individualized space.



We are committed to providing:

The highest assurance that all surfaces are cleaned before and after contact with each patient and staff member, using hospital-grade germicidal, virucidal and bactericidal cleaners.

Isolated care in one of our private treatment rooms

Social distance of 6 feet or more

Expanded clinic hours to minimize the number of patients arriving and being treated in our clinic at the same time

Ongoing communication and updated protocols will be provided as we receive further direction from the CDC, Wyoming Department of Health, and other health care agencies.

It is our goal to continue providing the same level of care our community expects and deserves. Please contact any of our Fremont Therapy Group locations with questions or concerns.



If you feel unwell, please follow the CDC guidelines:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fabout%2Fsteps-when-sick.html