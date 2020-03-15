Riverton Schools Close Down

Superintendent Terry Snyder made the recommendation of shutting down the schools through April 3rd and resuming April 6th to the board base on the announcement from Governor Gordon and Superintendent Barlow regarding the COVID-19 Virus. Snyder made it clear that the school board has been working for the last several weeks to finds solutions for an event such as this. Snyder said “I truly wish our original plan , to give families the opportunity to find childcare or other arrangements would have been possible, but the time table has changed.”



Board member Carl Manning “I think this is an important step for us, but one that has huge consequences.”

Board woman Jenni Wildcat was the first to bring up the need for District #25 to find a way to continue providing meals to children during the school closure. “For a lot of kids out there, this is where they get their nutrients from. This is where they get their meals from.” said Wildcat. All board members agreed that it would be a priority , along with continuing to provide Special Ed care.

Assistant superintendent Joanne Flanagan said the School District had reached out to local ISP companies to provide internet to children during what could be an online class centered quarintine. Flanagan also said the district would consider providing devices to children that didn’t have one of their own to use.

It was a unanimous yes vote by Chair Becky Lancaster and the rest of the board after the motion was brought by Vice Chair Carl Manning.

The board met with the administrators of all FCSD #25 schools to further discuss the plan in the coming weeks. No staff or Teachers will be on site Monday morning. The district administration will take the time to finalize the planning on how to continue education at home during an unprecedented event such as the COVID-19 Virus.