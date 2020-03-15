Lander Closes Schools Through April 6th

Fremont #1 Statement On Coronavirus

This afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Education issued a statement recommending that schools implement a closure until April 3. Thus, the Fremont #1 School Board and district leadership have resolved that Fremont #1 schools will close temporarily beginning Monday, March 16. At this time, we anticipate that schools will reopen on Monday, April 6.

As stated previously, students will not be penalized for missing school during this closure. We are working to provide instruction options for students, and we plan to continue providing school meals through an adjusted process (details to be released tomorrow, March 16). Please note that school-related activities will also be suspended through the next three weeks, including athletic activities, local practices, clubs, and Lights On.

While school-age children are not particularly at-risk of negative outcomes associated with Coronavirus, the school district is taking this action to protect the health and wellbeing of all community members. We ask that all community members take steps to lower their risk with proactive hygiene practices, such as conscientious handwashing and social distancing. These activities have been shown to have a positive impact on minimizing the spread of virus.

As new information becomes available and the situation continues to evolve, the district will continue to provide updates.

We ask for your patience and understanding during these unique and rapidly changing circumstances.