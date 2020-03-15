FCSD #6 Closes Schools

Fremont County School District #6 Board Chairman, Shane Sanderson, has announced schools in Pavillion and Crowheart will be closed to all students and staff the week of March 16-20 following a press release from Governor Gordon and State Superintendent Balow recommending Wyoming school closures.



The Fremont #6 Board of Trustees will meet Monday night at 7:00 p.m. to discuss the full duration of the school closure and options for online learning and other services to students. Families and staff will be contacted with updates through the district’s messaging system and are encouraged to watch for updates on the district website.



We thank the families and staff of the district for your patience during this time. We ask that each one respect the recommendations of the CDC for social distancing, handwashing, and contacting your healthcare provider if you are experiencing symptoms. Information on COVID-19 is available at https://www.cdc.gov



Diana Clapp Superintendent Fremont Co. School District #6