Cougar Community Health Center Closed

Press Release

The Cougar Community Health Center (CCHC) in Pavillion will be closed the week of March 16-20 as our partner Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming (CHCCW) anticipates the need to pull additional health care providers into the clinic located in Riverton. All phone calls to the CCHC will be forwarded to the Riverton office. The district regrets the closure of the clinic in Pavillion but recognizes the need to support our health care leaders as they plan to service the people of Fremont County during this time.

Diana Clapp SuperintendentFremont Co. School District #6