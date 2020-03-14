Fremont Forward Program

Do you know of an elderly citizen in Fremont County or Hot Springs County that may need some assistance during a potential quarantine? Would you like to volunteer to help elderly citizens in need? Fremont Forward is designed to help put those wanting to volunteer in touch with those who need the help. In times of quarantines and fear of large crowds, the elderly may struggle to get to the grocery store, the pharmacy, to physically go pay a bill, etc.



