Fremont County Emergency Council Met Saturday: Remain Calm

On March 14, 2020 a meeting of the Fremont County Emergency Council was convened. The Fremont County Emergency Council consists of the Fremont County Commission, Fremont County Clerk, Fremont County Sheriff, Fremont County Emergency Management Agency, Mayors of each Municipality within Fremont County, Tribal Homeland Security representatives, and representatives from the Tribal Health Departments.

The meeting was convened to discuss planning and preparedness strategies to mitigate the community impact of the Corona Virus (COVID 19) throughout Fremont County.

Local leaders are monitoring and working closely with Public Health Officials to develop and implement procedures as warranted.

The Fremont County Emergency Council would like to urge the community to remain calm and practice good hygiene and social distancing in attempt to reduce the risk of spread of illness to our community’s “at risk” and older population.

Additional information concerning the Virus and precautions can be found at www.fremontcountywy.org by clicking the Public Health tab found on the left side of the home page.