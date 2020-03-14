Corona Virus in Fremont Co.- Here’s What We Know

On Friday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon declared a State of Emergency due to the Covid19 virus pandemic. Gordon’s action followed that of President Trump’s declaration of a National Emergency. Here’s what we know locally:

• The first confirmed case of the COVID 19 Virus infection in Fremont County was confirmed Friday evening by the Wyoming Department of Health. This makes two confirmed cases in Wyoming, one here and one in Sheridan County.

• Central Wyoming College has decided to extend spring break to March 30 and then resume classes via remote instruction whenever possible. CWC will remain open as originally planned, but classes will not be in session until Monday, March 30. This change will not result in any extension of the semester length. Students will need adequate technology and access to the internet. CWC will work with any individuals who may not have access to the proper technology to complete course work.

• All Central Wyoming College-related out-of-state and international travel is cancelled until further notice. Further, Individuals returning from a country currently under a Level 3 Travel Health Advisory should stay away from campus, self-monitor and self-isolate for 14 days following their return. All personal international travel is strongly discouraged. The CWC Fitness Center is closed until March 30 and will re-open with limited hours.

• At CWC, Non-credit community education, including workforce development, classes are cancelled until March 30 – perhaps longer. All CWC Athletic activities are cancelled for the rest of the semester. The CWC Booster Club Rustler 500 reverse raffle scheduled for March 30 has been postponed. Read the complete college statement at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FOuUUjwKvIKcON-cbJ6a2jYmdtJ13Cqd/view

• The City of Lander Community and Convention Center has cancelled all functions. Deposit refunds will be available. All Lander City Government buildings are now closed to the public but business at City Hall can be conducted by appointment. Call 307-332-2870 to make arrangements. Non-essential city employees may request to work remotely. Lander City Council meetings will remain open to the public per Open Meeting laws, but Lander residents may live-stream the meetings and give public input through the live stream• The Lander Police Department has initiated Level 2 Precautions. See the city’s Facebook page for specific details: https://www.facebook.com/City-of-Lander-Wyoming-355619051200848/ Among the restrictions the Lander Police Department will be suspending minor calls for service, such as, but not limited to; VIN Inspections, Dog at Large calls, other animal related calls and other minor calls for service. See additional details at the city Facebook page at the above address.

• Mr. D’s Food Center in Lander will increase its home delivery services and curbside pick-up for groceries as needed. Call either the Lander or Powell stores for this service. Lander: (307) 332-2964; Powell: (307) 754-3602. Call ahead or message your shopping list, address, etc. on Facebook: Mr. D’s Food Center

• The Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care have initiated a change in walk-in patient visits. Please call before making a trip to the clinics and follow the signs at each clinic

• As a precaution, The Wind River Hotel and Casino will be cancelling the Club 55 promotions on Tuesdays beginning on March 24, 2020, at WRHC, Little Wind Casino, and 789 Casino, until further notice.We encourage those most susceptible to the negative side effects of coronavirus (COVID-19) to prioritize their personal health and that of their peers by avoiding large crowds. Based on current guidance, our casino will remain open to the public.

• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is suspending all public gatherings until further notice.



• The Riverton Kiwanis Club, after much consideration and after consulting with Fremont County Public Health, is canceling the Books and Breakfast event scheduled to take place March 21st.

• The Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors, representing the 72 members schools in Wyoming, is issuing the following guidance as we proceed with our school activities has suspended all extracurricular activities statewide, beginning Monday, March 16th through at least March 28, 2020, with schools having the option to extend the timeline should they choose. The 3A/4A State Basketball Tournament will not take place this year

• University of Wyoming Athletics has announced effective immediately that all spring sport competitions are officially canceled. This includes all Mountain West Conference and non-conference events, home and away. This change from suspending to canceling spring sport competitions coincides with an announcement by the Mountain West Conference Board of Directors announcing that all Mountain West spring sport competitions and MW Championships are now canceled.

• The University of Wyoming will extend their Spring Break through March 23. The Extended break is designed to provide time for faculty to better prepare for online-only teaching should it become necessary.

• The Riverton School Board has decided sending kids on school trips out of state might not be the best idea right now. The reason? The spread of the Corona Virus, or COVID 19. Superintendent Terry Snyder said the district sent letters home with students about the virus and preventive measures that could be taken at home. But in addition to that, student trips to Costa Rica, Boston/New York City, Virginia, Nashville and Denver plus staff trips to a Title 6 meeting in South Dakota have all been put off, at least for now.

• Hines General Store, Fort Washakie: Please don’t believe rumors. If you have questions, ASK. Our next delivery truck will be here Sunday evening. There will be some out of stocks, mainly on toilet paper and cleaning supplies. The vast majority of product will be on hand. There is no need at this time to panic buy. Keep calm and carry on. Keep an eye on trusted local and national news.

• The Northern Arapaho Business Council has authorized and directed every Tribal program director to implement a prevention and response plan with measures to decrease the risk of exposure to the virus. We are also temporarily restricting all work-related travel for Tribal employees to trips deemed essential by the NABC.

• Eastern Shoshone Tribal Health: Please keep safe, wash your hands, cover coughs, and fist bump, instead of shaking hands. Consider the risk to your elders and those with health issues like those with cancer, diabetes, heart problems, or Asthma. If you feel feverish, develop a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Immediate self isolate, limit contact with others, and seek advice from your local healthcare provider, by calling in to see if you need further evaluation.

Contact information for local Healthcare Providers

Wind River Service Unit (307) 332-7300

Wind River Cares (307) 856-9281

