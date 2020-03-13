Western Wyoming CC closing through the end of March

Western Wyoming College COVID-19 Update as of March 13th, 2020

Rock Springs – Western’s top priority is the health and safety of our students, employees and community members. Western’s in person classes, including workforce training and community education, starting Saturday, March 14th through Sunday, March 29th, are canceled. Currently scheduled online classes will not be impacted by this decision.

The Rock Springs Campus and the Green River Center will be closed. For more information regarding course cancelation and campus closures at our Outreach locations, please contact them individually. Unless you are otherwise notified by your supervisor, all faculty, staff and students should remain home. Individuals expected to report to work during this closure will be contacted by Sunday, March 15th at noon. The next two weeks will allow faculty and staff time to move many of our in-person courses to an online format. Western is committed to quality education and student learning outcomes will not be compromised.

Starting Monday, March 30th the majority of in-person courses will be delivered online and students are asked to remain off campus. Watch for a list of programs that will not be delivered online. This measure is also an attempt to allow students to stay on track with academic goals while creating social distancing. Concurrent courses will follow their school district schedule and protocols. Dual classes will follow Western’s operation.

Students who live on-campus can come to campus on or after March 30th to collect their items from their room. Student housing and meal plans will be refunded at a prorated rate. If you do not have alternate living arrangements off-campus, it is possible to remain on campus through an exception from the Housing department. Western is here to help all students transition in this process. For all Housing questions, please call or text 307-212-0877.

In addition, all College activities and events are canceled through March 30th. Western will continue to assess hosting campus activities as the situation in Wyoming unfolds.

Please continue to monitor and view the College Coronavirus updates on westernwyoming.edu under Announcements on the homepage daily.

WWCC Emergency Operations and Planning Committee