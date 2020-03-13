UW Spring Sports Canceled, not Suspended

UPDATED STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 13, 2020

Laramie, Wyo. — University of Wyoming Athletics has announced effective immediately that all spring sport competitions are officially canceled. This includes all Mountain West Conference and non-conference events, home and away. This change from suspending to canceling spring sport competitions coincides with an announcement by the Mountain West Conference Board of Directors announcing that all Mountain West spring sport competitions and MW Championships are now canceled.

The MW Board has also established a moratorium on all on-campus and off-campus in-person recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

There are other questions that cannot be answered at this time surrounding the rapidly changing situation. As future decisions are made, UW Athletics will share that information on GoWyo.com and through its social media channels.

All decisions made by University of Wyoming Athletics regarding the COVID-19 situation will focus on the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans, overall University of Wyoming community and the larger state of Wyoming community.

The Mountain West Conference issued the following statement regarding the COVID-19 situation as it applies to spring sport competitions.

Mountain West Officially Cancels Spring Sports Competitions & MW Championships

Colorado Springs, Colo. – The Mountain West Board of Directors has now officially canceled all remaining spring sports competitions and MW championships. This decision follows the recent announcement from the NCAA to cancel all of its winter and spring championships. The MW Board had previously placed an indefinite suspension on these events.

These changes are based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat and the ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic. The health and well-being of student-athletes, as well as the campus and general communities, is of utmost priority.