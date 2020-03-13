Six Years in Prison for Meth Distribution Conspiracy

Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced LESLIE JANAE ROMERO, 38, of Colorado Springs, Colorado on March 11, 2020 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Romero was arrested in Fort Collins, Colorado. She received seventy-six months of imprisonment, to be followed by sixty months of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $400.00 and a $100.00 special assessment.

This case results from an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) joint investigation conducted by the Cheyenne Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply