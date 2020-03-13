Salazar’s Bill on Reducing Prescription Drug Prices Signed into law Thursday

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed important legislation into law Thursday that will help reduce the high cost of prescription drugs for Wyoming citizens.



“The high cost of prescription drugs continues to take its toll on Wyoming citizens,” said primary bill sponsor Representative Tim Salazar (HD-34). “This important law will allow us to look at ways to drive down the high costs of prescription drugs, including studying a foreign drug importation program. I’d like to thank my colleagues in the House and Senate as well as Governor Gordon for their support on this critical issue.”

Rep Tim Salazar , to the Right of Governor Gordon, at Thursday’s bill signing.

House Bill 113, Importation of prescription drugs-study, was signed into law Thursday by Governor Gordon at a formal bill signing ceremony in the Wyoming Capitol. The bipartisan bill, which is fully supported by the AARP, requires the state Department of Health to study the feasibility of a foreign drug importation program with the goal of driving down costs for consumers. According to AARP Wyoming, 70% of their members say that prescription drug prices are their top concern when it comes to healthcare.