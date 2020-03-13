Jun 21, 1967 – Mar 11, 2020

A Memorial service for Patti Ann Schaub, 52, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place.

Ms. Schaub passed away on March 11, 2020 in Riverton, Wyoming.

Patti was born on June 21, 1967 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, daughter of William G. and Diana (Hegge) Schaub.

Patti attended schools in Riverton and then moved to Aurora, CO, where she lived for 20 years before moving back to Riverton. Patti was waitressing at El Sol Mexican Restaurant most recently. Patti married Jef Finch but the couple later divorced.

Survivors include her daughter, Samantha Finch and her four children, James, Natilie, Shelly and Dustin McCarry; brother, Gregg Schaub and his wife, Rae; sisters, Paula Hartbank and her husband, Keith and Pam Noriega and her husband, Larry; numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Schaub was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents.

